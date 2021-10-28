United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.21% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $85,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,677. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.34 and a 12-month high of $82.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

