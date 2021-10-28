United Services Automobile Association Sells 11,817 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,817 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.60. 13,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,052. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

