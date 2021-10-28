United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,417 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $8.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $925.52. 982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

