United Services Automobile Association Sells 36,954 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,369,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

