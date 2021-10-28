United Services Automobile Association Sells 642 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $22.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,126. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $333.31 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $585.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

