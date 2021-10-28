United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,298,508 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $18,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.20. 12,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,219. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $109.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

