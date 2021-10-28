United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,533,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509,642 shares during the quarter. TrueCar comprises about 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned 8.92% of TrueCar worth $48,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 152.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 133,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,102,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after acquiring an additional 873,641 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in TrueCar by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 136,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 51.5% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 111,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,386. The stock has a market cap of $398.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Darrow acquired 64,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

