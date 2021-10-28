United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $235.57. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,882. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $237.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

