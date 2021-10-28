United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,179,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $74,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,676,000 after acquiring an additional 536,533 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,036,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,795,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.