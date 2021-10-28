Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.24% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $18,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $797.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Michael Allan Domb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $257,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

