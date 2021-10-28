Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 4,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 3,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

About Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)

Universal Robina Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer food products. It operates through the following segments: Branded Consumer Food Products, Agro-Industrial Products, Commodity Food Products, and Corporate Business. The Branded Consumer Food Products segment manufactures and distributes salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, bakery products, beverages, instant noodles, pasta and tomato-based products.

