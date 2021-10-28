Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Universal Technical Institute reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 36,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a PE ratio of 347.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.35.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.