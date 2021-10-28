UnMarshal Market Capitalization Achieves $10.53 Million (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 28th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002412 BTC on exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and $5.71 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00069213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00069899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,502.55 or 0.99986529 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.79 or 0.06762693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnMarshal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

