UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post $45.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UpHealth will report full year sales of $178.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.48 million to $182.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $314.49 million, with estimates ranging from $300.23 million to $328.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UpHealth.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPH. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. UpHealth has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

