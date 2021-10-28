UPM-Kymmene Oyj’s (UPMMY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Danske downgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UPM-Kymmene Oyj has an average rating of “Hold”.

UPMMY stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.24. 8,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,007. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

