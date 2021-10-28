Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $54.92, but opened at $51.70. Upwork shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 29,221 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

UPWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 8.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 32.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $48.39.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

