USDK Price Reaches $1.00 (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.61 million and $234.33 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s launch date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

