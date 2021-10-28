Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,452 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $16,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

VALE opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

