Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLOWY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Vallourec alerts:

VLOWY stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vallourec will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.