Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $224.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $265.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.