Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s share price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $44.86. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 133,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VALN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

