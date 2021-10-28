Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 537,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $83,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, NSI Retail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,352,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $163.81. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $165.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

