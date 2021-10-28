Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.32% of GoodRx worth $187,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth $219,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,956,044.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $162,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and have sold 891,963 shares worth $38,012,214. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.20. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

