Vanguard Group Inc. Has $180.39 Million Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of iRhythm Technologies worth $180,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.83.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $68.74 on Thursday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

