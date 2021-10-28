Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,800,541 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,897,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,800,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.58% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $178,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

