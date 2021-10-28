Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 658,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,443,000 after purchasing an additional 97,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.89. 9,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,332. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

