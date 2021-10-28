Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Vast Resources (LON:VAST)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of VAST opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Vast Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.80 ($0.25). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.01.

In other Vast Resources news, insider Paul Fletcher bought 365,000 shares of Vast Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

