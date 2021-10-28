Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Trading Up 3.9%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55.

About Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

