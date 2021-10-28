Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,684 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.4% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $33,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $210,874,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,652,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,605,000 after buying an additional 300,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,035. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $317.08. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.09. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.