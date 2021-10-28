VegaWallet Token (VGW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One VegaWallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. VegaWallet Token has a total market cap of $722,264.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.23 or 0.00472982 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.36 or 0.00918194 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VegaWallet Token

VegaWallet Token (CRYPTO:VGW) is a coin. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,068,001 coins. VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com . The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @VegaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

