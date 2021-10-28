Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 218.8% in October

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 218.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.8486 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Veolia Environnement’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

VEOEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

