Verasity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $142.75 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for about $0.0785 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $351.10 million and approximately $142.75 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001446 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00110819 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.