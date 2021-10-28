VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,784,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.78% of VEREIT worth $81,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the second quarter valued at about $130,352,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in VEREIT by 317.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,898,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,184 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,003,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $87,953,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $56,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $51.63 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.