Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.09

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.09 and traded as low as $4.33. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 10,523,968 shares.

VTNR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company has a market cap of $285.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

