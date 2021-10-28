Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Victory Capital to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.