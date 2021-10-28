Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

