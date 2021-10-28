Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in October

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Victory Square Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
