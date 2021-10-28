Vid Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Vid has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vid has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vid coin can now be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vid alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00051030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00233753 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.19 or 0.00099597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 25,275,382 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Vid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

