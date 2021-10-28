VideoCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $232,717.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $68.37 million and $232,717.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00015739 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,339,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

