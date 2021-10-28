Vidya One Day Volume Tops $63,416.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Vidya coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000320 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $63,416.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.