Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) dropped 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

