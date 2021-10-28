VIG Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last week, VIG has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $249.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000738 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,143,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.