Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1,558.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911,839 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.14% of Vipshop worth $19,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vipshop by 2,084.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,037,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,255 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $98,686,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,468.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,204,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 59,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,268,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.56. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

