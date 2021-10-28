Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 68.6% from the September 30th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AIO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

