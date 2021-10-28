Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 221.9% in October

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the September 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 222,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

In other news, Director James S. Macleod purchased 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $76,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 137,727 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

