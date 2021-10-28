Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 221.9% in October

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,000 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the September 30th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:NCV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.22. 222,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,813. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.29.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 62,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 23,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 137,727 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.