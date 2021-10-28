Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 199.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JOET traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 19,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,766. Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.29.

