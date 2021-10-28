Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 302,241 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $290,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 18,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,715 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 90,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $214.08. 243,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,219,742. The company has a market capitalization of $417.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.81.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

