Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,338. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.48. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vista Gold stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 191.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

