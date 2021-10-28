Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Visteon has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Visteon stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.18% of Visteon worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

