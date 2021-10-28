Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97. Visteon has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.73.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
