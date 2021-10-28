VITE (VITE) Market Cap Achieves $47.10 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. VITE has a total market cap of $47.10 million and $10.22 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VITE has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00075221 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000139 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,025,969,278 coins and its circulating supply is 493,398,167 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.