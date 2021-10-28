Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 110.34 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.18. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40.

In other news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

