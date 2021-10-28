Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 110.34 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.18. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The stock has a market cap of £30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.40.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
